Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.53.
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
