Citigroup Trims Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Target Price to €10.00

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from €10.80 ($11.25) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEXXY. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

OTCMKTS NEXXY traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,503. Nexi has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

