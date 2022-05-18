Citigroup Trims Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Target Price to €10.00

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from €10.80 ($11.25) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEXXY. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

OTCMKTS NEXXY traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,503. Nexi has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

