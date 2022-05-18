Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.