Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

CLVT stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360 over the last 90 days. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

