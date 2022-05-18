Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider James Gordon Samson Sells 50,000 Shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Gordon Samson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of Clarivate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00.

On Monday, March 14th, James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00.

Clarivate stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

