Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Jeff Woyda Sells 1,211 Shares

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,211 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($40.11), for a total transaction of £39,405.94 ($48,577.34).

Jeff Woyda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jeff Woyda sold 10,702 shares of Clarkson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,445 ($42.47), for a total transaction of £368,683.90 ($454,491.99).

Clarkson stock traded down GBX 80 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,200 ($39.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,122. The firm has a market cap of £975.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,541.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,602.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. Clarkson PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,830 ($34.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($52.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 57 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,655 ($45.06) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarkson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,089.29 ($50.41).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

