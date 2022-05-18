Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,276. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $20.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

