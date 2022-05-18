Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

CMTG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,276. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

