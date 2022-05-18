Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

