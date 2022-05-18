Clarus Securities Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Clarus Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.29.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.91. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

