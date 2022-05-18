Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRXT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.79.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

CRXT stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. On average, research analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.