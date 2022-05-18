Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. The company continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Acquisitions help the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. Consistent share repurchases boost investor confidence and positively impact the company's earnings per share. On the flip side, decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term obligations. International presence exposes the company to risks assciated with foreign exchange rate risks. The company's demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature. Partly due to these headwinds, the stock has declined in the past year.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Shares of CLH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.74. 1,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $85.67 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,167 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,237,000 after buying an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,268,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

