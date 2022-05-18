ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on May 31st

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 76,619 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

