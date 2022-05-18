CLSA Cuts Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target to $42.70

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CLSA from $45.00 to $42.70 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CLSA’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 98.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Weibo has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,192,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,633,000 after purchasing an additional 248,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

