Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CCNC opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 122,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter worth $304,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.