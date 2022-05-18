Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of COGT opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.86.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

