Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Acquires 706,554 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $907,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 64.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $5,331,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 237.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
