Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 12,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

CL opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

