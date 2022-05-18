Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) VP Sells $785,200.00 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CL traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,590,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,381. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.