Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.62.
CCHWF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 271,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,337. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.
Columbia Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.
