Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) & Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Critical Contrast

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Rating) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Columbine Valley Resources alerts:

47.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 9.80 $57.94 million $1.05 28.10

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Columbine Valley Resources and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.34%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -68.51, indicating that its share price is 6,951% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners 12.72% 3.22% 2.40%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources (Get Rating)

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbine Valley Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbine Valley Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.