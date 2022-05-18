Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CMCO stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $983.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.