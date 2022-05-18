Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $983.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

