Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 245,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 88,130 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 295,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

