Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA: ML):

5/16/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €140.00 ($145.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/5/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($177.08) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/27/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($177.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($177.08) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/27/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €151.00 ($157.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/27/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €150.00 ($156.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €174.00 ($181.25) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/20/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €174.00 ($181.25) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/19/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($177.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/7/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($177.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/7/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €175.00 ($182.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($177.08) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/28/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €174.00 ($181.25) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/22/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €150.00 ($156.25) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €116.50 ($121.35) on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($111.41) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($136.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €119.29 and its 200 day moving average is €132.60.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.