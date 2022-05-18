Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PASTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €22.00 ($22.92) to €18.00 ($18.75) in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.04) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

PASTF opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

