Comparing Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) & Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 35.01% 16.78% 10.43% Alvopetro Energy 44.79% 32.14% 23.56%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Oil and Alvopetro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 1 3 10 1 2.73 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus price target of $30.27, indicating a potential upside of 6.72%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Oil and Alvopetro Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.67 $946.00 million $2.87 9.88 Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 4.42 $6.61 million $0.50 9.18

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Marathon Oil pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alvopetro Energy pays out 64.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Alvopetro Energy on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Alvopetro Energy (Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

