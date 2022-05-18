Comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and North American Palladium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines N/A 8.75% 7.83% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Volatility & Risk

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and North American Palladium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 7.04 -$2.06 million $0.01 68.07 North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Avino Silver & Gold Mines on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About North American Palladium (Get Rating)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

