Comparing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get CVR Medical alerts:

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CVR Medical and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.46%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 1.00 Tactile Systems Technology $208.06 million 0.99 -$11.81 million ($1.26) -8.19

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49% Tactile Systems Technology -11.78% -12.31% -6.89%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats CVR Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical (Get Rating)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.