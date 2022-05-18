Comparing Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) & KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

KLX Energy Services has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KLX Energy Services and Enservco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

KLX Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.96%. Given KLX Energy Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Enservco.

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services -25.93% N/A -31.42% Enservco -56.24% -87.26% -22.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Enservco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $465.60 million 0.13 -$105.60 million N/A N/A Enservco $15.68 million 1.55 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -1.94

Enservco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLX Energy Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KLX Energy Services beats Enservco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLX Energy Services (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals. The company also offers coiled tubing and nitrogen services; pressure control products and services; wellhead and hydraulic fracturing rental products and services; flowback and testing services; and wireline services. In addition, it offers toe sleeves; wet shoe cementing bypass subs; composite plugs; dissolvable plugs; liner hangers; stage cementing tools, inflatables, float and casing equipment; retrievable completion tools; cementing products and services; thru-tubing technologies and services; rig assist snubbing services; and acidizing and pressure pumping services. Further, the company provides production services comprising maintenance-related intervention services; production blow out presenters; mechanical wireline services; slick line services; hydro-testing services; premium tubulars; and other specialized production tools. It also provides intervention services consisting of technicians and equipment that are focused on providing customers engineered solutions to downhole complications. The company offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 338 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain region consisting of western Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, western North Dakota, and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin in Texas. Enservco Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

