Comparing Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) & Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Square Enix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $3.48 billion 0.49 -$74.42 million $0.23 20.87 Square Enix $3.25 billion 1.69 $454.40 million $3.83 12.05

Square Enix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Indra Sistemas. Square Enix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indra Sistemas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Indra Sistemas and Square Enix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 0 2 1 0 2.33 Square Enix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Indra Sistemas presently has a consensus price target of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 235.42%. Given Indra Sistemas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Indra Sistemas is more favorable than Square Enix.

Risk and Volatility

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas N/A N/A N/A Square Enix 13.99% 19.79% 14.97%

Summary

Square Enix beats Indra Sistemas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indra Sistemas (Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, it offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and energy transport and distribution network manufacture services; engineering and consultancy services for environment, transport, construction, water, and industry areas; and digital agency, web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, it researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical communication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Square Enix (Get Rating)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. Its Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The company's Publication segment publishes and licenses comic magazines, comic books, and game-related books. Its Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses derivative products. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

