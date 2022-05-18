Comparing vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 89bio alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 89bio and vTv Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 89bio 0 0 5 1 3.17 vTv Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

89bio presently has a consensus target price of $41.43, indicating a potential upside of 1,249.46%. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,235.92%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 89bio is more favorable than vTv Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 89bio and vTv Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 89bio N/A N/A -$90.12 million ($5.00) -0.61 vTv Therapeutics $4.01 million 9.24 -$12.99 million ($0.24) -1.72

vTv Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than 89bio. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 89bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

89bio has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of 89bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of 89bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 89bio and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 89bio N/A -73.63% -62.29% vTv Therapeutics -313.93% N/A -55.69%

Summary

89bio beats vTv Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

89bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop pegozafermin for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including TTP273, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist for postprandial glucose excursion to treat cystic fibrosis related diabetes; HPP3033, a non-electrophilic therapeutic approach to activating the Nrf2 pathway for the treatment of chronic diseases associated with oxidative stress; azeliragon, a RAGE antagonist for inflammatory lung diseases, including severe COVID-19, as well as for pancreatic and breast cancers; and HPP971, an Nrf2 activator for renal diseases through partnerships with pharmaceutical partners. The company has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; and Novo Nordisk A/S. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.