Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,620.20.

CMPGY opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

