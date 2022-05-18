Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.93 Million

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) to announce $89.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.36 million to $92.50 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $92.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $360.74 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $391.26 million, with estimates ranging from $365.02 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

