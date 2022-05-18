Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $159.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

