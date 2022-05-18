Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of BBCP opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $3,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

