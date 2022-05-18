Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Brad Gerstner Buys 98,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 98,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brad Gerstner bought 51,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Brad Gerstner bought 82,683 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,103,092.99.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brad Gerstner bought 25,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,250.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner bought 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,208,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner bought 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner purchased 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. 5,305,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,773. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

