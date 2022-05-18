Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.58% from the company’s current price.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of CFLT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. 61,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Confluent has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and have sold 481,625 shares valued at $19,335,602. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

