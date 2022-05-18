Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Conifer has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Conifer ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Conifer had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

