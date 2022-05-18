CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Jerome J. Lande Sells 1,521 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.61. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CONMED by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 6,987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.50.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

