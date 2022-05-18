CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Jerome J. Lande Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CONMED stock opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,708,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.50.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

