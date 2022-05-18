Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 48.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is 57.81. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.30 by 0.16. The company had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 88.20 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

