Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 3,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,086. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $184,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

