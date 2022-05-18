Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Shares of Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.32.

Get Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 6 shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.