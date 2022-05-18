Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) vs. Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Critical Analysis

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Consumer Portfolio Services and Sentage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $267.81 million 1.10 $47.52 million $2.37 5.89 Sentage $3.60 million 2.49 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 22.75% 37.83% 2.90% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Sentage on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sentage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

