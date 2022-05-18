Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Shares of CBKM stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $24.50.
