Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target Cut to €81.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €83.00 ($86.46) to €81.00 ($84.38) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($104.17) to €95.00 ($98.96) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($88.54) to €65.00 ($67.71) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($141.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

CTTAY opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.