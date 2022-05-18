Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Lowered to $76.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Shares of CLR traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. 37,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $66.86.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 in the last three months. 58.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,982,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

