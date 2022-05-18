Contrasting BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) & Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Janel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Janel and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.86% 40.91% 6.64% BSQUARE -5.66% -7.20% -5.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Janel and BSQUARE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Janel has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janel and BSQUARE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $146.42 million 0.33 $5.20 million $5.85 7.78 BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.68 -$2.24 million ($0.12) -11.17

Janel has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Janel beats BSQUARE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel (Get Rating)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Logistics, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BSQUARE (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

