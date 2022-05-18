Contrasting European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) & Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for European Wax Center and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75 Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

European Wax Center currently has a consensus price target of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 49.76%. Rover Group has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 116.77%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 3.31% 9.60% 5.30% Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and Rover Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 7.42 -$3.41 million $0.12 174.08 Rover Group $109.84 million 7.70 -$64.05 million ($1.22) -3.84

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Rover Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing. The company also provides pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments, as well as distributes retail products to its franchisees for sale in-centers and sells direct-to-consumer through website. As of December 25, 2021, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 853 locations, including 848 are franchised centers and five corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

