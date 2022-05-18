Contrasting Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) & Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain -0.16% 13.09% 2.94% Internet Initiative Japan 6.92% 15.89% 7.00%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Outbrain and Internet Initiative Japan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00 Internet Initiative Japan 0 1 0 0 2.00

Outbrain presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 273.75%. Given Outbrain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Outbrain is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outbrain and Internet Initiative Japan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.34 $10.99 million ($0.30) -20.07 Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.57 $139.60 million N/A N/A

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Outbrain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting. It also provides cloud solution, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, IoT/M2M, IIJ cloud exchange, IIJ cloud integration, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange, and IIJ cloud integration solutions; mail hosting and security, Web hosting and security, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration solutions; IoT services and solutions; and industry specific solution. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ private cloud, IIJ GIO DB advanced, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as IIJ data center services. Further, it provides prepaid SIM cards; PrimeSeat, a streaming software for PC; and ATM services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

